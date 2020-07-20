Vodafone unveils eSIM facility for limited handsets

Vodafone Idea Ltd. has announced the availability of eSIM for Vodafone postpaid customers using eSIM- compatible Apple devices including iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max & iPhone Xr.
The service will soon be available on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold as well. The service is currently available in select circles of Mumbai, Delhi, and Gujarat.
People using eSIM enabled handsets will no longer be required to put in a physical SIM card to access the network, the company said in a statement.
“eSIM comes in the form of an integrated SIM chip which will be compliant with all the supported mobile network operators. The consumer will be able to carry out normal calling, SMS, data access and more without having to change physical SIM cards manually,” it said.
