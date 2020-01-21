Vodafone m-pesa surrenders PPI licence

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the certificate of Authorisation (CoA) of payment system operator (PSO) Vodafone m-pesa after the prepaid payment instrument player decided to surrender is licence. “Following the cancellation of the CoA, the company cannot transact the business of issuance and operation of Prepaid Payment Instruments,” the RBI said.

Customers or merchants having a valid claim on the firm as a PSO, can approach the company for settlement of their claims within three years from the date of cancellation, that is, by September 30, 2022, the central bank said.