Vodafone looks to sell stake in Indian cell tower firm
Britain's Vodafone is looking to offload its 28.1% stake in Indian cell tower firm Indus Towers Ltd, the telecom group said on Wednesday.
The company said it had launched a sale of 63.6 million of Indus shares, or about a 2.4% stake, and was in talks with various parties regarding the sale of the remaining shares.
Vodafone's stake of 757.8 million Indus shares was worth roughly ₹190.7 billion ($2.56 billion) as of Indus's Wednesday closing price on India's National Stock Exchange.
