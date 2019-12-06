Business

Vodafone Idea will shut in absence of govt relief, says Kumar Mangalam Birla

Photo for representational purposes.

Photo for representational purposes.  

Chairman Birla said the company will have to opt for insolvency route in the absence of relief

Vodafone Idea will have to be closed down if the government doesn’t provide relief that the company has sought, its chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said on Friday.

“We will have to shut shop,” Mr. Birla said on a query about the course of action for the company going ahead in the absence of government relief. He was speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here.

Mr. Birla indicated that his group will not invest any money in the company in the absence of relief from the government.

“There is no sense that good money should follow bad money,” he said.

Mr. Birla said the company will have to opt for insolvency route in the absence of relief.

Vodafone Idea stocks tumble

Vodafone Idea shares crashed about 9% following Mr. Birla's remark. Its stock was trading 8.89 per cent lower at Rs 6.66 apiece on the BSE. On the NSE, the scrip fell 8.22 per cent to Rs 6.70 a unit.

