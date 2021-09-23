BusinessNew Delhi 23 September 2021 03:01 IST
Comments
Vodafone Idea to seek board nod for funds
Updated: 22 September 2021 22:39 IST
Vodafone Idea will seek board approval afresh to raise funds after the government issues detailed guidelines on telecom reform measures, and its promoters will get a chance to participate in the fundraising round, MD and CEO Ravinder Takker said on Wednesday.
Mr. Takker told PTI the company was gearing up to invest in the business and compete in the market.
More In Business
Read more...