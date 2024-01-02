GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vodafone Idea says not in tie-up talks with Elon Musk's Starlink, shares fall

Vodafone Idea denied that Elon Musk was looking to buy a stake in the company to help Starlink enter India.

January 02, 2024 04:05 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST

Reuters
A man walks across the LED display board showing the logo of Vodafone-Idea in New Delhi. File

A man walks across the LED display board showing the logo of Vodafone-Idea in New Delhi. File

Bengaluru

Vodafone Idea is not in talks to tie-up with billionaire Elon Musk's satellite internet unit Starlink, the Indian telecom operator said on January 2, sending its shares down 5%.

The clarification from Vodafone Idea came after its stock surged in the past two sessions on what BusinessWorld said were "markets betting" that Mr. Musk was looking to buy a stake in the company to help Starlink enter India.

On Jan. 1, the Bombay Stock Exchange, where Vodafone Idea's stock is listed, had asked the company for a clarification, citing the report.

"We would like to submit that the company is not in any such discussion with the named party. We are not aware of the basis of the said news item," Vodafone Idea said in a statement.

