Vodafone Idea Q1 net loss widens to ₹7,840 cr.

August 14, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - New Delhi

The consolidated revenue from operations during the reported quarter increased marginally by 2.3% to ₹10,655.5 crore from ₹10,406.8 crore in June 2022 quarter

FILE PHOTO: VIL’s average revenue per user (ARPU) of the company during the June quarter increased to ₹139 from ₹128 a year ago.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Monday said its consolidated net loss widened to ₹7,840 crore in the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a net loss of ₹7,295.7 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue from operations during the reported quarter increased marginally by 2.3% to ₹10,655.5 crore from ₹10,406.8 crore in June 2022 quarter.

VIL's average revenue per user (ARPU) of the company during the June quarter increased to ₹139 from ₹128 a year ago.

