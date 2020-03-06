Vodafone Idea pegs AGR liability at ₹21,533 crore

Vodafone Idea, in its self-assessment of the AGR (adjusted gross revenue) liabilities filed with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has pegged the company’s AGR liabilities at ₹21,533 crore against DoT claims of more than ₹50,000 crore.

“The self-assessment discloses the company’s AGR liabilities to aggregate ₹21,533 crore, including a principal amount of ₹6,854 crore for the period from FY 2006-07 to FY 2018-19 and interest up to February 2020,” said a company statement.

The company had already paid ₹2,500 crore on February 17, 2020 and a further sum of ₹1,000 crore on February 20 towards this liability. The company needs to pay ₹18,033 crore more to clear its AGR dues to the DoT, according to its self-assessment of AGR liabilities approved by the company’s board.

Last month, Bharti Airtel had said that according to the company’s self-assessment of AGR dues, the company owed ₹13,004 crore to the government which it had already paid. As per government calculations, the company owed over ₹35,000 crore to the DoT.

The Telecom Department had asked operators to pay their balance AGR dues without any further delay, increasing pressure on the likes of cash-strapped Vodafone Idea which is seeking some relief on its liabilities in a bid to survive.

Vodafone Plc. CEO Nick Read on Friday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. His visit comes ahead of the final hearing on the AGR issue in the Supreme Court on March 17.

Vodafone Idea shares closed down 7.8% to ₹3.31 on the BSE in a weak Mumbai market on Friday, valuing the company at ₹9,511.41 crore.