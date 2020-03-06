Business

Vodafone Idea pegs AGR liability at ₹21,533 crore

A pedestrian uses his phone while walking past a Vodafone store in Mumbai on February 18, 2020. - Shares of Vodafone Idea on February 18 tanked over 16 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) due to rating downgrade on AGR dues and other issues of the company. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

A pedestrian uses his phone while walking past a Vodafone store in Mumbai on February 18, 2020. - Shares of Vodafone Idea on February 18 tanked over 16 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) due to rating downgrade on AGR dues and other issues of the company. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)   | Photo Credit: PUNIT PARANJPE

DoT claimed more than ₹50,000 cr.

Vodafone Idea, in its self-assessment of the AGR (adjusted gross revenue) liabilities filed with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has pegged the company’s AGR liabilities at ₹21,533 crore against DoT claims of more than ₹50,000 crore.

“The self-assessment discloses the company’s AGR liabilities to aggregate ₹21,533 crore, including a principal amount of ₹6,854 crore for the period from FY 2006-07 to FY 2018-19 and interest up to February 2020,” said a company statement.

The company had already paid ₹2,500 crore on February 17, 2020 and a further sum of ₹1,000 crore on February 20 towards this liability. The company needs to pay ₹18,033 crore more to clear its AGR dues to the DoT, according to its self-assessment of AGR liabilities approved by the company’s board.

Last month, Bharti Airtel had said that according to the company’s self-assessment of AGR dues, the company owed ₹13,004 crore to the government which it had already paid. As per government calculations, the company owed over ₹35,000 crore to the DoT.

The Telecom Department had asked operators to pay their balance AGR dues without any further delay, increasing pressure on the likes of cash-strapped Vodafone Idea which is seeking some relief on its liabilities in a bid to survive.

Vodafone Plc. CEO Nick Read on Friday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. His visit comes ahead of the final hearing on the AGR issue in the Supreme Court on March 17.

Vodafone Idea shares closed down 7.8% to ₹3.31 on the BSE in a weak Mumbai market on Friday, valuing the company at ₹9,511.41 crore.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 6, 2020 10:30:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/vodafone-idea-pegs-agr-liability-at-21533-crore/article31003629.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY