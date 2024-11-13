Vodafone Idea narrows Q2 loss to ₹7,176 crore

Vodafone Idea Ltd. for the second quarter ended September 30 narrowed consolidated net loss to ₹7,176 crore from ₹8,738 crore in the same period last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company’s revenue from operations increased 2% to ₹10,932 crore as compared with ₹10,716 crore in the year ago period.

Akshaya Moondra, CEO, Vodafone Idea L, said “Post the successful capital raise, we kickstarted our 4G expansion drive on an accelerated trajectory. We expanded 4G data capacity by 14% and 4G population coverage by 22 million, and consequently our 4G speeds improved by 18%.’

ADVERTISEMENT

“In parallel, we worked on closure of long-term capex contracts and recently awarded capex deals worth $3.6 billion to three global partners Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung for the supply of network equipment over next 3 years,” he said.

“On the debt raise, we remain engaged with our lenders for tying up debt funding towards the execution of our network expansion with planned capex of Rs. 50,000 crore to 55,000 crore over next 3 years,” he added.

The impact of recent tariff interventions can be seen in improved ARPUs and revenue for the quarter, though the full impact will be reflected over the next couple of quarters. Further tariff rationalization is needed for the industry to fully cover its cost of capital,” he further said.

The debt from banks and financial institutions reduced by ₹4,580 crore during the last one year, the company said.

The payment obligations to the Government stood at ₹2,12,260 crore as of September 30, 2024 including deferred spectrum payment obligations of ₹1,41,940 crore and AGR liability of ₹70,320 crore .

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.