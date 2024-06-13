ADVERTISEMENT

Vodafone board approves issuance of shares worth ₹2,458 crore on preferential basis to Nokia, Ericsson

Published - June 13, 2024 09:08 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea Ltd., at its meeting held on Thursday, approved issuance of upto 1,66,08,10,804 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹ 10 each in one or more tranches for an aggregate consideration of upto ₹2,458 crore on a preferential basis. This includes up to 1,02,70,27,024 shares at an issue price of ₹14.80 per share aggregating to ₹1,520 crore to Nokia Solutions and Networks India Private Ltd., a non-promoter and up to 63,37,83,780 shares aggregating to ₹938 crore to Ericsson India Private Ltd., also a non-promoter.

The Board also approved convening of an extraordinary general meeting of the company on July 10, inter-alia, to approve the above matters, the company said in a filing with the exchanges. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US