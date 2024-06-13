GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vodafone board approves issuance of shares worth ₹2,458 crore on preferential basis to Nokia, Ericsson

Published - June 13, 2024 09:08 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea Ltd., at its meeting held on Thursday, approved issuance of upto 1,66,08,10,804 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹ 10 each in one or more tranches for an aggregate consideration of upto ₹2,458 crore on a preferential basis. This includes up to 1,02,70,27,024 shares at an issue price of ₹14.80 per share aggregating to ₹1,520 crore to Nokia Solutions and Networks India Private Ltd., a non-promoter and up to 63,37,83,780 shares aggregating to ₹938 crore to Ericsson India Private Ltd., also a non-promoter.

The Board also approved convening of an extraordinary general meeting of the company on July 10, inter-alia, to approve the above matters, the company said in a filing with the exchanges. 

