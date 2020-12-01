VN Finance unveils app for providing loans to small businesses

MUMBAI

01 December 2020 21:20 IST

VN Finance, an NBFC, has unveiled its app ‘VNFinance’ to automate the process of helping customers to get business loans. Customers can apply from anywhere and get a quick decision, the firm said.

It addresses the financial services’ needs of small businessmen/ women, self-employed professionals, MSMEs and shopkeepers.

Those people, who need unsecured loans and have no security or no existing assets, directly (or through intermediaries) approach the firm and share their creditworthiness and repayment capacity before availing the loan.

Mohit Kakkad, managing director, VN Finance Pvt. Ltd. said, “Our focus is to provide comfort, respect and quick decision making to customers, who need loans to realise their dreams. Our business app helps provide the best-possible customer experience and lightning fast decision making in loan appraisal and disbursal processes.”

“We are extremely fast in credit assessment and disbursal. More than 90% cases take less than 24 hours for final decision and disbursement. Our approach is to deploy 24x7 service and disburse loans within a day with the least number of documents and hassle-free interaction using technology,” he said.