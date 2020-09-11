VMware’s ‘Taara’ brings over 7000 women back to work

Over 7,000 Indian women who took mid-career break for various reasons, including raising a family, supporting old/ailing parents, or on health grounds, have joined back into the workforce in the last 20 months through its inclusion programme named Taara, said, California-based software firm, VMware.

VMinclusion Taara, implemented in association with Women Who Code, an up-skilling imitative, has an immediate mandate to upskill and bring back to work over 15,000 such women by offering them free technical education and certification courses on digital transformation technologies, said the firm.

“VMinclusion Taara was launched to drive positive and inclusive change within the Indian technology sector by addressing the issue of gender-based talent drain. Right now, technology is evolving at an unprecedented pace making it important for professionals to constantly train and upskill. Women on career breaks usually have little or no access to upskilling opportunities,’’ said Duncan Hewett, Vice-President and General Manager, Asia-Pacific & Japan at VMware. “As a result, when they do try to revive their careers, they find that their skills are outdated and irrelevant to the modern digital age. Given the changing technology landscape, we hope more companies offer to train and upskill women, to further strengthen the workforce and develop new capabilities for India”.

A majority of these women who rejoined work through Taara had a career break of five to seven years.