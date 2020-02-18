V.L. Dutt passes away

V.L. Dutt

CHENNAI

18 February 2020 22:22 IST

KCP Group scaled new heights under him

V.L. Dutt, the executive chairman of KCP Group, died at his residence on Tuesday.

He was 82. He is survived by his wife, daughter and a grand daughter.

The KCP Group, which boasts of a turnover of $250 million and has interests in cement, sugar and heavy industrial machinery, scaled new heights under his leadership.

Born on December 27, 1937, Dr. Dutt was educated in London.

In appreciation of his outstanding contribution to the areas of rural development, medical care, education and industry, he was awarded an honorary degree of Doctor of Letters by the Nagarjuna University, Andhra Pradesh, and became a Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Turkey in Chennai for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.

He was also awarded the Medal of Friendship by the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Mr. Tran Dai Quang, in 2017.

Dr. Dutt was the past president of FICCI, All India Organisation of Employers, ICC India, Indian Sugar Mills Association, Cement Manufacturers Association and Andhra Chamber of Commerce. He was also the past vice-chairman of ICC’s Commission on International Trade and Investment Policy, Paris.

He served on the boards of various public sector companies such as Air India Ltd, Indian Airlines Ltd. and also on the boards of public limited companies like DCM Shriram Industries Ltd. and Salora International Ltd.

Dr. Dutt was actively involved with various trusts like Nayudamma Memorial Science Foundation, the Indian Education Trust, Cardiac Medical & Research Foundation and Siddhartha Academy of General & Technical Education.