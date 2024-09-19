VizTech firm Qubit’s Navigo facilitates real estate sales of ₹510 crore 

With 3D visualisation technology getting traction in the real estate sector, Pune-based Qubit, a VizTech (Visual Technology) firm providing 3D visualisation tool to the real estate companies said its product Navogo has facilitated real estate sales of ₹510 crore in nine months of its introduction.

Ajjay Parge, Founder Director, Qubit, in a statement said, “The use of technology, visualisation, and augmented reality has surpassed the traditional ‘touch and feel’ nature of the real estate industry, with Navigo pioneering this change with interactive presentations.”

“In 9 months we have already sold 3.50 lakh sq.ft using Navigo as the primary sales tool, with an average engagement time of 30 minutes per family. Its success in Pune has been remarkable, transforming experiences for buyers and realtors alike. Given this momentum, we are projecting Rs.5000 crore in sales for 2024-25,” he said.

Navigo utilises 3D visualization technique that draws on 30 years of experience from the team. It also incorporates real-time analytics to ‘revolutionise’ how real estate projects are presented and sold, the company said.

The tool provides features, including 360-degree walkthroughs, customised views, and high-fidelity geospatial mapping that displays connectivity, roads, and nearby amenities in real time.

It also allows for the virtual showcasing of entire portfolios or potential (re)developments, offering real-time updates on flats sold, available, and reserved, the company added.

According to industry expert Shekar Ganti from GA Design Consultants LLP Navigo has been a standout tool which has garnered ‘extraordinary uptick in interest’ among customers and design consultants.

“One of Navigo’s standout features is its capability to transform real estate projects into immersive 3D models, providing a more comprehensive view that facilitates faster and more effective design decisions and customer alignment,” he said.

“The ability to customise projects for the customer and provide a variety of options in real-time has been a game changer for real estate and allied industries, especially in design and architecture,” he added.

Currently active in the Pune region, Qubit, with revenues of ₹10 crore, is now planning to expand pan-India and into UAE markets to help developers bring efficiency in sales operations.