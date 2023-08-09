August 09, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MUMBAI

Vivriti Capital Ltd., which is registered with the RBI as a non-deposit taking systemically important non-banking financial company, has announced a public issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCD) of face value of ₹1,000 each for an amount up to ₹250 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to ₹250 crore cumulatively aggregating up to ₹500 crore.

The public issue is scheduled to open on August 18 and close on August 31 with an option of early closure.

Vineet Sukumar, Founder and Managing Director, Vivriti Capital Ltd., said, “The maiden public issue of NCDs is a milestone in our growth journey. We manage a portfolio of ₹5,835.80 crore and have provided debt solutions to over 194 mid-corporates across various sectors. While we have grown our loan book strongly in the last few years, we have continued to maintain a healthy asset quality till date.”

The company proposes to utilise at least 75 % of the total amount from net proceeds from the issue towards onward lending, financing and for repayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of the company and maximum up to 25% of the total amount from net proceeds from the issue towards general purpose expenses.

