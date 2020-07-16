Vivo unveils X50 Series smartphones

Smartphones manufacturer Vivo has unveiled its X50 series of smartphones namely X50 and X50 Pro, which are high on photography capabilities.
While the X50 Pro is priced at Rs 49,990 (X50 Pro 8+256GB), the X50 with 128 GB is priced at ₹34,990 and the X50 with 256 GB at ₹37,990.
Pre-booking of the devices has started from Thursday and sale will start from 24 July, 2020 both online and offline.
The company has also introduced TWS Neo earphones which are priced at ₹5,990.
Nipun Marya, director, Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said, “When it comes to camera innovation, Vivo consumers expect nothing but the best from us. The X50 series is a result of that commitment.”
“Featuring cutting-edge Gimbal Stabilization Technology, Superb Night Camera, 60X Zoom & X-Class Design, the X50 series smartphones enable users to capture stable and high-quality images and videos in a wide range of scenarios, making every shot a masterpiece. Thus, redefining the smartphone photography experience,” he said.
He said the TWS Neo earphones have been introduced for superior music clarity experience.
The Vivo X50 series will be manufactured at the company’s Greater Noida facility he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath