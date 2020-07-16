Vivo unveils X50 Series smartphones

Smartphones manufacturer Vivo has unveiled its X50 series of smartphones namely X50 and X50 Pro, which are high on photography capabilities.

While the X50 Pro is priced at Rs 49,990 (X50 Pro 8+256GB), the X50 with 128 GB is priced at ₹34,990 and the X50 with 256 GB at ₹37,990.

Pre-booking of the devices has started from Thursday and sale will start from 24 July, 2020 both online and offline.

The company has also introduced TWS Neo earphones which are priced at ₹5,990.

Nipun Marya, director, Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said, “When it comes to camera innovation, Vivo consumers expect nothing but the best from us. The X50 series is a result of that commitment.”

“Featuring cutting-edge Gimbal Stabilization Technology, Superb Night Camera, 60X Zoom & X-Class Design, the X50 series smartphones enable users to capture stable and high-quality images and videos in a wide range of scenarios, making every shot a masterpiece. Thus, redefining the smartphone photography experience,” he said.

He said the TWS Neo earphones have been introduced for superior music clarity experience.

The Vivo X50 series will be manufactured at the company’s Greater Noida facility he added.