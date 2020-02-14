Vivo to invest in local manufacture, expansion

Chinese smartphone major Vivo has chalked out a strategy to build a long-term plan in India to be a potent player by investing in local manufacturing and retail expansion.

The company, in addition to embarking on a fresh investment plan of ₹7,500 crore in India, is laying a strong retail and servicing presence in the country with an aim to stay ahead in the race.

Exclusive stores

This year, Vivo India will set up an additional 300 exclusive stores in key markets of the country besides 20 experience centres in metros to showcase, sell and explain the benefits about its differentiated products to customers. In a sector where the stakes are very high, Vivo, in five years of entering India, has emerged as a major player due to its value-for-money products that are technologically superior, a top executive said.

“Innovation and consumer understanding has driven the growth of Vivo in India and this will remain our clear focus as we proceed,” said Nipun Marya, director, Brand Strategy, Vivo India.

He said besides providing high quality products at affordable prices and focussing on distribution, the company has ensured that customers’ complaints are addressed at company owned service centres.

While the company’s smartphones are available at 70,000 multi-brand outlets across the country, the company has opened over 350 exclusive stores in the country. This number will go up to 600 by the end of 2020, Mr. Marya said.

The company recently opened its second Experience Centre at Thane near Mumbai to showcase its futuristic technologies to its customers and provide a new and interactive environment. The first such centre was opened in Bengaluru a year ago. The company wants to open 20 such centres in metros and state capitals.

The Experience centres are one-of-a-kind retail experience for customers to experience product features in a meaningful way. Featuring an interactive touch enabled LED screen, where customers view and compare features, the flagship experience centre shall truly offer a delightful experience to the customers. It also houses dedicated Gaming, VR and Customer Interaction zones, which will allow smartphone enthusiasts to meaningfully engage with Vivo products and experience technology in an immersive environment.

“For us all customers are the same. We launch the same products both in the offline and online channel and prices are the same. We have over 600 service centres and will grow it more. We are looking for a strong foundation for Vivo to be successful in India in the long term,” he said.

When Vivo entered India it had started with a manufacturing unit at Greater Noida with a capacity of 8.4 million units annually. With the fresh investment of ₹7500 crore, it is setting up a facility to produce 25 million units annually. The first phase of investment has already been made.