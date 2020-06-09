BusinessNew Delhi 09 June 2020 22:31 IST
Vivek Gambhir resigns as Godrej Consumer MD & CEO; Nisaba Godrej to take charge
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL) has announced changes to its leadership team, effective July 1, 2020, after its MD and CEO Vivek Gambhir resigned on personal reasons. Nisaba Godrej, currently the executive chairperson, will take up additional role of MD and CEO, the company said.
