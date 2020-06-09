Vivek Gambhir resigns as Godrej Consumer MD & CEO; Nisaba Godrej to take charge

New Delhi

09 June 2020 22:31 IST

Vivek Gambhir resigns from Godrej Consumer

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL) has announced changes to its leadership team, effective July 1, 2020, after its MD and CEO Vivek Gambhir resigned on personal reasons. Nisaba Godrej, currently the executive chairperson, will take up additional role of MD and CEO, the company said.

