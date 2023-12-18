Vistara starts direct flight between Mumbai and Doha

December 18, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - MUMBAI

Vistara, the joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, said it has started 4 direct weekly flights between Mumbai and Doha using an A321neo aircraft

“With a consistent surge in demand for travel between India and the Middle East, Vistara has been focussing on expanding its presence in the region,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline already offers direct connectivity to five destinations in the region, namely Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Dubai, Jeddah and Muscat.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, in a statement said, “Based on the remarkable response to Vistara’s Middle Eastern routes, we are confident that the launch of operations to Doha will further strengthen our footprint in the region. Doha–an essential commercial hub and home to a large Indian diaspora–is Vistara’s 50th destination and the sixth in the middle east.”

“We firmly believe that Vistara’s widely appreciated product and globally awarded service make for just the right combination to cater to the market requirements and customers’ demand,” he added.

