Vistara offers Wi-Fi on-board

The move follows the decision taken by the Department of Telecommunications in 2018 to allow Wi-Fi in the Indian airspace.

Vistara has become the first Indian airline to introduce Wi-Fi connectivity on its flights to London.

To begin with, the service will be available only on-board the two Boeing 787-9 aircraft in a fleet of 43 planes. Vistara uses the aircraft to provide connections to London.

Vistara said it would soon introduce the service on the aircraft it uses to connect domestic and short-haul international routes — the Airbus A321neo.

As per rules, passengers can access Wi-Fi only after the flight has attained a height of 3,000 metres. Various players like BSNL, Airtel, Tatanet Services and Hughes Communications India Limited have been licensed by the DoT to provide the service.

The airline uses Panasonic Avionics state-of-the-art wireless connectivity system, which will allow passengers to access the internet on all Wi-Fi enabled mobile phones, tablets and laptops.

The airline provides access to pre-loaded entertainment content offline as well.