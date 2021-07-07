Vistara inaugurated non-stop flights between Delhi and Tokyo Haneda. Under the air bubble agreement between India and Japan, Vistara will fly once a week between the two cities using its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
Vistara launches flights to Tokyo
NEW DELHI,
July 07, 2021 23:12 IST
