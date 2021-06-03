Vistara gets permit to operate flights to USA

NEW DELHI:

Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines joint venture Vistara has secured the US government's license to operate international flights, the airline confirmed on Thursday.

However, it will be some time before the airline launches its flights to the US.

“We confirm that Vistara has reached out to the relevant authorities in the United States of America to secure permissions to commence operations to the US. While we have received the Foreign Air Carrier permit from the Department of Transportation, USA, the process is still ongoing. We shall be sharing further details at an appropriate time," an airline spokesperson said.

With this announcement, the US is set to be the fourth long-haul destination after London, Frankfurt, Tokyo — all taking off in a span of less than a year — despite a subdued travel demand and restrictions due to COVID-19. Flights to Tokyo commence from June 16.

The airline has two Boeing 787-9s in its fleet that enable it to fly non-stop on long-haul routes. It is likely to add a third one soon.