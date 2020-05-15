Vista Rooms changes booking protocol, enhances health, hygiene norms

MUMBAI

15 May 2020 22:57 IST

Vista Rooms, a holiday home rental network, has implemented a mandatory 24-hour window between consecutive bookings as part of its ‘Stay Assured’ initiative.

The move is aimed at providing its service staff with adequate time to sanitise properties and ensure the maximum safety and hygiene for all guests.

Under this initiative, the firm has defined extensive guidelines for the homestay industry including focus on facilitating seamless contact tracing.

All support staff have been directed to download the Aarogyam Setu app – a recommendation that will also be extended to visiting patrons.

The firm has restricted the number of guests at its managed properties in line with the recommended physical distancing norms to minimise the risk of an inadvertent infection.

The objective is to capitalise on the opportunity when travellers would look at booking private homes at secluded, serene locations post lifting of the lockdown.

Ankita Sheth, co-founder, Vista Rooms, said, “People are eager to resume their lives but, at the same time, they don’t want to compromise on their safety and that of their loved ones. Players in the travel and tourism space, one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, need to evolve in pace with this rapidly-changing dynamic. This is why we have introduced the ‘Stay Assured’ initiative.”

“The aim is to foster greater trust amongst our target consumer base and share best practices with the entire hospitality and homestay industry in preparation of reopening our doors,” she said.

“While most of our properties are situated in green zones, we have ensured that, while our guests enjoy the premium Vista experience, they do so in a manner that is safe and hygienic,” she said.

“Our service staff has been fully trained to comply with cleaning and sanitisation guidelines before, during, and after the stay,” she added.

The company has also implemented a checklist for guests as well as staff members before and after arrivals, which includes the option for customers to cook their meals themselves if they want to.

“These measures will help us improve our guest experience and deliver unparalleled peace of mind to them,” she added.

To provide maximum comfort and convenience to its customers, Vista Rooms has introduced a ‘Book Now, Pay Later’ option that allowes customers to book a property for a nominal fee of ₹5,000.

It has also relaxed its cancellation and rescheduling policies and created dedicated self-quarantine rooms, apart from placing restrictions on room-wise rentals and shared pool usage, to ensure adequate safety during homestays.