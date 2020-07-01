Visits to streaming sites double: ACT Fibernet

Broadband player ACT Fibernet has reported a 109% increase in visits to streaming service platforms over its network among 1.5 million of its customers across 19 cities in the country.
Users are streaming for almost the same period of time on weekdays as they do on weekends and the overall streaming traffic has increased by 55% post lockdown, according to the Internet service provider.
The ISP also saw 98.7% of its subscribers simultaneously online on a single day against some 50% during pre-pandemic days. “Weekday traffic is almost as high as weekend traffic and weekdays are the new weekends,'' said the firm.
The ISP reported a 73% increase in weekday traffic and 65% increase in weekend traffic. Interestingly, the 3 p.m to 4.30 p.m time slot has emerged as the new peak time among its customers.
“While working from home, looks like people are starting their work early in the day and finishing early as well so that they have more time for entertainment, with family,” said ACT Fibernet CEO Bala Malladi.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath