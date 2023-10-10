Vishnusurya Projects debuts on NSE Emerge at 12% premium

October 10, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

City-based Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd., made its debut on NSE Emerge at ₹76 per share, nearly 12% higher than the issue price of ₹68.

The IPO, based on a fresh issue of 73.50 lakh equity shares, was oversubscribed by 44 times.

“We raised about ₹50 crore and intend to use the net proceeds to meet our working capital needs of ₹30 crore, and for the repayment of ₹9 crore long-term debts,” Chief Executive Officer V. Sanal Kumar told The Hindu.

In FY23, the company posted a turnover of ₹135 crore and expect to end the current fiscal at ₹250 crore based on huge EPC contract of ₹140 crore, mining ₹90 crore and roads and bridges.

“The fresh infusion of funds will help us continue to expand our footprint. We look forward to delivering better results year after year,” he said.