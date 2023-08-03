Viscose staple yarn sector set for 10%-12% growth, says Crisil

August 03, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Revenue of the Indian viscose spun yarn (VSY) industry is set to grow 10%-12 % to an all-time high of more than $2.5 billion in 2023-2024 on account of continuing strong demand, according to Crisil Ratings.

An analysis of viscose spun yarn companies by Crisil indicates that even as yarn prices decline, the overall profitability is likely to improve 200-300 basis points.

The removal of anti-dumping duty on imports of viscose staple fibre (VSF) also helped steady VSY prices, it said.

Himank Sharma, director of Crisil Ratings, said in a press release that viscose spinners’ volume is expected to grow 15% on-year this fiscal, supported by sustained domestic demand and a revival in export demand during the second half. Overall, segmental growth will be in low double digits.”

Executive Director of Pallava Textiles, Durai Palanisamy, told The Hindu that while the domestic demand for viscose yarn is decent the export demand is poor.

Though the anti-dumping duty on viscose fibre has been removed, the government has introduced Quality Control Order. The government is selective in approving the BIS licences of overseas producers, especially from Indonesia, Thailand, and China. So, instead of viscose fibre, a lot of viscose yarn is getting imported, putting pressure on price of domestic yarn. “The spinners are finding it really difficult to manage competition from imports,” he said.