Viscose imports under advance authorisation permitted

March 11, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has said that import of viscose products under advance authorisation scheme will be exempted from the mandatory Quality Control Order (QCO).

In a notification dated March 11, the DGFT said goods to be used or consumed in manufacture of products for exports are exempted. Export Oriented Units, Special Economic Zone units, and Advance Authorisation holders can import without complying with the Quality Control Order under pre-import conditions. These will be only for physical exports and not deemed exports under Advance Authorisation.

Welcoming the annoucement, the industry said similar exemption should be provided for polyester raw material imports too.

