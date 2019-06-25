Visaka to set up ₹100-crore plant in T.N.

Visaka Industries on Tuesday said it would be setting up a plant to make non-asbestos, autoclaved fibre cement Vnext boards in Tamil Nadu with an investment of ₹100 crore.

While not mentioning the location in the State where the plant will come up, the company said the facility would take the capacity of its Vnext Division from 1.70 lakh tonnes to 2.20 lakh tonne.

The plant, which is expected to be take 15 months for completion, will cater to the market demand for Vnext board in the southern region.

Visaka Industries now has plants for Vnext boards in Telangana, Maharashtra and Haryana.

The Vnext range of products is designed to substitute plywood and gypsum plaster boards with eco-friendly, modern and sustainable materials and has a large customer base across India, West Asia and Africa, a release from the company said.

Noting that the ₹100-crore investment is to be raised through internal accruals, the company said Vnext board was meant for interior and semi-exposed applications and widely used for wall panelling, dry walls, partitions, false ceilings, mezzanine flooring and roof underlay among others.

Joint managing director Vamsi Gaddam said the new plant was a strategic step by Visaka Industries to supply to the growing market demands and strengthen the company’s presence in the fibre cement board business.