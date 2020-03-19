Virus-hit tourism sector seeks bail out from PM

The Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH) has sought the immediate intervention of the Prime Minister as the industry was in dire straits and stared at the prospect of unemployment of 38 million people and bankruptcy due to COVID-19.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, a copy of which was released to the media, FAITH president Nakul Anand said as a result of the pandemic, about 38 million people would lose jobs. The effect of job losses is being felt and lay offs have already started.

“With declining revenue, almost all tourism businesses are running out of working capital. However, with the responsibility of staff and payment of their salaries, advance tax, PF, ESIC, GST, excise and other State levies, bank guarantees and security deposits, this industry needs your support now more than ever,” he said in the letter signed by 14 top leaders of the tourism and hospitality sector.

FAITH also sought a complete GST tax holiday for 12 months. “With almost nil revenue, there is hardly going to be any GST collection,” they said.

They sought a 12-month moratorium on interest payments on loans and working capital from financial institutions; doubling of working capital limits; deferment of statutory dues for 12 months and creation of a separate fund among others.

A large percentage of the total tourism business activity in India, worth an estimated $28 billion in foreign exchange and upwards of ₹2 lakh crore in domestic tourism activity, would be at an economic risk throughout the year, FAITH pointed out