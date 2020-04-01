Virus fears roil markets as indices plummet

Tracking a weak trend in the Asian markets, Indian benchmarks lost heavy ground on Wednesday even as a drastic fall in domestic auto sales numbers led to heightened concerns over potential economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 30-share Sensex lost 1,203.18 points, or 4.08%, to close at 28,265.31. The broader Nifty ended the day at 8,253.80, down 343.95 points, or 4%. The India VIX index, however, dropped a little over 6% on Wednesday, a day after shedding over 10%.

Elsewhere in Asia, Nikkei was down by about 4.5% while Hang Seng lost over 2%. Kospi also closed almost 4% lower as the global toll of COVID-19 neared the 45,000-mark with almost nine lakh confirmed cases.

In India, the total number of confirmed cases neared the 1,700-mark with the last few days witnessing a steep rise thereby adding to investor concerns on the long-term economic impact.

Incidentally, auto sales more than halved for most auto majors in March with sector leader Maruti Suzuki reporting an almost 48% drop in sales.

“Majority of the automobile companies reported disappointing volume performance for March 2020, way below estimates,” said Mitul Shah, vice-president (research), Reliance Securities.

“Sales were impacted by the nationwide lockdown and BS VI transition. We expect similar deterioration in volumes over the next 1-2 months due to the ongoing lockdown amid COVID-19 issue,” added Mr. Shah.

In the Sensex pack, software majors like Tech Mahindra, Infosys and TCS were among the top losers as COVID-19coronavirus cases registered a sharp rise in the U.S. with over 4,000 deaths.

Apart from the software entities, banking heavyweights continued to fall further with Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India and Axis Bank among the top losers.

The overall market breadth, however, was balanced with about 1,100 stocks on the advance and decline list. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net sellers at a little over ₹1,100 crore on Wednesday.