Virtual fair to offer 100 jobs for women across IT domains

In a move aimed at furthering careers of women employees, Careernet, a talent solutions provider, has partnered with a bunch of firms to organise a virtual event that will offer more than 100 jobs.

Careernet will hold a career fair for women at 11 a.m. on Saturday in association with Biocon and Sapiens and roll out offers in companies such as Hitachi, Biocon, Sapiens, Shell, Smith and Nephew, PubMatic and Solera.

As many as 1,000 women professionals, including those from the PWD (persons with disability) and LGBT communities, possessing a range of work experience tenures, are expected to participate in the job fair.

The event would offer an opportunity to connect with employers from Pune, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Delhi and Hyderabad in the fields of AWS Developers, cloud engineering, data scientist, software engineering, QA automation engineering, big data analyst, full stack developers and others, the company said.

“Industry leaders must not only advocate gender parity, but also create more employment avenues for female talent to thrive,” said Careernet’s chief executive Anshuman Das.