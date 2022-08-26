Virtual fair to offer 100 jobs for women across IT domains

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 26, 2022 21:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In a move aimed at furthering careers of women employees, Careernet, a talent solutions provider, has partnered with a bunch of firms to organise a virtual event that will offer more than 100 jobs.

Careernet will hold a career fair for women at 11 a.m. on Saturday in association with Biocon and Sapiens and roll out offers in companies such as Hitachi, Biocon, Sapiens, Shell, Smith and Nephew, PubMatic and Solera.

As many as 1,000 women professionals, including those from the PWD (persons with disability) and LGBT communities, possessing a range of work experience tenures, are expected to participate in the job fair.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The event would offer an opportunity to connect with employers from Pune, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Delhi and Hyderabad in the fields of AWS Developers, cloud engineering, data scientist, software engineering, QA automation engineering, big data analyst, full stack developers and others, the company said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Industry leaders must not only advocate gender parity, but also create more employment avenues for female talent to thrive,” said Careernet’s chief executive Anshuman Das.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app