Virgin to restart flying to India in September

13 August 2020 22:51 IST

Virgin Atlantic has announced plans to restart flying to Delhi and Mumbai from London Heathrow from September 2 and September 17 respectively.

“All customers eligible under the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs as per the Air Bubble scheme will be able to travel on-board Virgin Atlantic’s direct services to London Heathrow and U.S.,” the airline said.

While it will operate three flights a week from Delhi, four flights a week will be from Mumbai.

Both the destinations will provide connections to New York JFK and will operate on 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, it added.