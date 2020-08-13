Business

Virgin Atlantic to restart flying to India in September

Virgin Atlantic has announced plans to restart flying to Delhi and Mumbai from London Heathrow from September 2 and September 17, respectively.

“All customers eligible under the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs as per the Air Bubble scheme will be able to travel on-board Virgin Atlantic’s direct services to London Heathrow and the U.S.,” the airline said.

While it will operate three flights a week from Delhi, four flights a week will be from Mumbai.

Both the destinations will provide connections to New York JFK and will operate on 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, it added.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 13, 2020 5:30:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/virgin-atlantic-to-restart-flying-to-india-in-september/article32344869.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story