Viraj Profiles to make spacial steel for aerospace, defence applications

Viraj Profiles Ltd., a stainless steel manufacturer and exporter with an annual turnover close to $1.5 billion, having set up a fully automated section rolling mill in Tarapur, Maharashtra, has now announced plans to invest in manufacturing special steel, technological up-gradation and eco-friendly initiatives.

The company has signed an agreement with SAP and Cisco for upgrading its IT infrastructure. It is switching to “green solution” and focusing on energy efficiency by using recycled scrap that supports waste management, conserves natural resources and reduces its carbon footprint, it said.

Neeraj Raja Kochhar, CMD, Viraj Profiles Ltd. said, “Being eco-friendly is one of the top priorities of our company. We are currently in the process of setting up facilities for producing special types of steel and super alloys for critical applications in aerospace, defence, and power projects.”

“To achieve this, we are upgrading with special melting and re-melting furnaces such as Vacuum Induction Melting (VIM), Electro slag re-melting (ESR) and Vacuum Arc re-melting. These special grades will be used in the power, defence, and aerospace sectors. Some new additions to the product range are also in place. We are also expanding our range of austenitic, martensitic and ferritic grades,” Mr. Kochhar added.

