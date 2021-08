CHENNAI

12 August 2021 20:33 IST

Vinod K. Dasari will step down as CEO of Royal Enfield and ED of Eicher Motors Ltd. (EML) on Friday.

He will be succeeded by B. Govindarajan. Effective August 18, he will be inducted as a wholetime director of EML and will take on as ED, Royal Enfield, it said in a statement.

