Vinod Dasari named Royal Enfield CEO

01 April 2019 22:35 IST

Eicher Motors Ltd. has appointed Vinod K. Dasari as the chief executive officer of Royal Enfield.

Mr. Dasari will also join the board of Eicher Motors as an executive director with immediate effect. He stepped down as managing director and CEO of Ashok Leyland on March 31.

Mr. Dasari takes over from Siddhartha Lal, who will continue as the MD of Eicher Motors Ltd.

At Royal Enfield, Mr. Siddhartha will continue to support Mr. Dasari and the team on product and brand-related areas, the company said in a statement.