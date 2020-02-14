Vinay Dube appointed as GoAir CEO

GoAir has appointed Vinay Dube, the former chief executive officer (CEO) of Jet Airways, as its new CEO.

Mr. Dube will report to chairman Nusli Wadia, managing director Jeh Wadia, and the board. He will be responsible for the management of the airline and also for meeting the goals and long-term growth objectives of the company.

“Mr. Dube’s proficiency in leading enterprises with more than 20,000 employees and consistently delivering margin expansion, revenue growth and operational excellence while developing platforms of world-class customer service and employee engagement is something that GoAir will benefit from,” Mr. Jeh Wadia said.