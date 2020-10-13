Vimal Agro to tap more local, global markets

Processed food manufacturer Vimal Agro Products plans to tap more domestic and global markets to further grow the range of products under the SWAD brand, especially its mango pulp range for mango lassi.

The company, which has developed more than 150 different food and beverages products for more than 45 countries, has been catering to the Indian food needs of customers for over three decades.

While it has started looking for more export markets, in the domestic market, it is expanding its retail-distribution presence to boost volumes, a top executive said.

“Our aim has been to give SWAD - a Taste of India - to those who have left our shores and yearn for the good things of our beloved land.“Indian food is also getting popular amongst foreigners. We shall continue to augment our range and enhance products to satisfy an ever-increasing demand, said Subhashchandra Nemani, chairman.

Under the SWAD brand the company offers a wide range of products ranging from Mango Pulp and Slice, Mango Chutney, Exotic Chutneys, Papad, Pickles, Sweet Pickles, Ready to Eat Foods, Sauces, Cooking Pastes, Curry Pastes, Fruit Juices and many more.

The company is planning to introduce some of the traditional Indian chutneys such as Garlic Chutney, Date & Tamarind Chutney and Green Chilli Thecha.