VIL Q4 losses narrow to ₹6,563 crore

Vodafone Idea on Tuesday reported narrowing of its consolidated losses to ₹6,563.1 crore for the Q4 ended March compared with the same period of the previous year, while its realisation per user or ARPU improved sharply on a sequential basis.

The losses were at ₹7,022.8 crore in the year-earlier period, according to a company filing. Revenue from operations rose 6.6% year-on-year to ₹10,239.5 crore in Q4 FY22.

Seen sequentially, the revenue was up 5.4%, supported by tariff hikes effective November 25, 2021, the company said in a statement. The realisation per user measured in terms of ARPU came in at ₹124, rising from ₹115 in the prior quarter. This resulted in sequential increase of 7.5% in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU).

For the full year FY22, the losses narrowed sharply to ₹28,245.4 crore from ₹44,233.1 crore in the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations for the year ended March 2022 came in at ₹38,515.5 crore.

Ravinder Takkar, MD and CEO of Vodafone Idea, said, “We are pleased to announce third consecutive quarter of revenue growth driven by tariff interventions taken in November 2021.”

“We successfully completed first tranche of fund raising in the form of preferential equity contribution of ₹45 billion from our promoters,” Mr. Takkar added.

The company continues to actively engage with lenders and investors for further fund raising, he said.