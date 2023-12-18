Vikram Solar signs 152 MW module supply contract with NTPC

December 18, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - MUMBAI

Vikram Solar, a solar panel module manufacturer has announced the signing of an order from the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) to supply 152 MW of high-efficiency Crystalline Bifacial Solar PV Modules at Nokh Rajasthan.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), Vikram Solar, said, “The recent order further accentuates the enduring partnership between Vikram Solar and NTPC. Over the years, we have successfully commissioned multiple solar projects for NTPC. This ongoing collaboration emphasises the trust NTPC places on expertise and commitment to excellence.”

“We reiterate our commitment towards innovation, performance, and customer-centricity. From the 300 MW project in Nokhra to pioneering endeavors like the first floating solar project and airport installations across the country, Vikram Solar continues to drive innovation and contribute significantly to the Indian solar revolution,” he said.

“As India advances towards its green energy goals, we remain optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead. The company is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of renewable energy in the country and contributing to India’s position as a global leader in sustainable practices,” he further said.

