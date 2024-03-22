ADVERTISEMENT

Viki Industries mulls expansion via franchises

March 22, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Viki Industries CEO G. Gautam Reddy says that they are planning to increase turnover almost threefold through expansion-cum-modernisation programme and entering into new markets. | Photo Credit: N. Anand

Viki Industries (VIL), which makes isteel TMT bars, is adopting a three-pronged strategy to increase its turnover by almost threefold through expansion, entry into new markets with the help of franchisees and introduction of value-added products, a top official said.

“Given the increase in demand for building materials, we have decided to increase the annual production capacity of TMT bars at our Gummidipoondi plant from 1.85 lakh to 2.50 lakh by end-2024,” CEO G. Gautam Reddy told the media.

According to him, it would entail an investment of ₹30 crore which would be met through internal accruals and bank borrowings.

Besides, the company has also decided to foray into making value-added products such as cut and bent items through a separate division as it would save time and money for consumers and builders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a five-year plan and would come up in a different plant for which we are scouting for two acre of land. It would commence operations by FY27,” he said.

The city-based firm sells its products mainly in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and parts of Karnataka. “Once our plant reaches full capacity, we will adopt franchise model to expand our reach in Telangana and Karnataka through franchisees. In Tamil Nadu, the company has a market share of 6-7%,” he said.

VIL ended last fiscal with a turnover of ₹650 crore and is expecting to hit the ₹2,000-crore mark by FY27.

On Friday, Mr. Reddy announced the launch of iSteel Zinc, the’ next generation’ galvanized XLS TMT bars with anti-corrosion properties.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US