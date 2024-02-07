ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of One97 Communications, meets Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

February 07, 2024 09:42 am | Updated 09:58 am IST - NEW DELHI

The meeting comes amid the crisis engulfing Paytm Payment Bank’s operations

The Hindu Bureau

Vijay Shekhar Sharma. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO of One97 Communications, met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of top Department of Financial Services officials, amid the crisis engulfing Paytm Payment Bank’s operations.

He was told in no uncertain terms by Ministry representatives that the bank needs to comply with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directives and regulations.

The government has no role to play in the matter that entails the central bank asking Paytm Payment Bank to suspend acceptance of deposits after February 29, it was conveyed to Mr. Sharma, sources in the know said.

