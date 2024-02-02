Vihang Group sells 200 flats worth ₹150 crore in over a week

February 02, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - MUMBAI

Real estate firm Vihang Group said it has sold 200 flats at its new residential project ‘Capital of Thane’ amounting to ₹150 crore, in over a week. Earlier this year, the Group had raised ₹850 crore investment for new projects and is planning to come up with 3 more projects in the same micro market in the next two quarters with an estimated sales potential of ₹2,000 crore.

As part of its funding strategy, the company uses a combination of equity, bank loans, and cash advances from customers.

Vihang Sarnaik, Director, Vihang Group in a statement said, “The swift sell-out serves as a testament to the increasing demand for the aspirational lifestyle with larger carpet area that we are offering. About 80% of home buyers who purchased from us were people who were looking for upgrades in terms of larger space and better amenities and connectivity. “ “The remaining 20% were investors who are banking on the upcoming infra projects which have given a 10% year-on-year appreciation in Ghodbunder Road,” he added.

“Unlike other markets, the Ghodbunder micro market is quite different as buyers have multiple options from over 50,000 inventories. They have the choice to buy any product ranging from ₹30 lakh to ₹3 crore. They have the choice of buying from all the top developers of MMR in this micro market. At the same time, this is also a market where various home-grown brands like Vihang have established a strong foothold,” he further said.