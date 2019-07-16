Business

Vietnam, Taiwan benefit from China-U.S. trade war

A sign with a U.S. flag is seen outside a supermarket selling foreign goods in Qingdao, China. File photo.

The U.S. has seen a drop in imports from China due to the tariff war between the two countries. Vietnam and Taiwan have benefited from the tariff escalation with their exports to the U.S. surging. However, India is yet to cash in.

Ebbs and flows

The graph below plots the volume of goods sent to the U.S. by select countries between January and May 2019 against the change in volume from the same period in 2018. The size of the circle corresponds to export volume in 2019. The colour indicates whether export has fallen or improved since 2018.

While China has seen a 12% dip in exports, Vietnam (+36%) and Taiwan (+22%) have seen significant rises. But China continues to dominate in volume terms.

Gains and losses

The graphs below plot the same indicators as those in graph 1 for select nations: China, Vietnam and India for specific commodities. Each circle is a commodity. The graphs consider commodities which exceeded $1 bn in export value.

image/svg+xmlChange since 2018 Export value in $ bn (Jan. 2019 to May 2019) Exports of mobile phones and computers to the U.S. didn’t see a rise, while that of minor commodities improved +60 +40 +20 0 1 2 3 4 5 Mineral derivatives Organic chemicals Pharma products INDIA Export of both mobile phones & computers saw major drops Furniture exports saw a marked fall 40 20 0 -20 -40 10 20 30 40 50 Furniture Computers Mobile phones CHINA Vietnam recorded a huge increase in mobile phone exports to the U.S. Signifcant increases in export were seen in computer and furniture products too +100 +80 +60 +40 +20 0 Furniture Footwear Computers Mobile phones VIETNAM 1 3 5 7 9

