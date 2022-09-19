VFS Global will now process Indonesia’s visa-on-arrival service

A file photo of a Lion Air Boeing Co. 737 Max 8 aircraft. Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Bloomberg

VFS Global, a visa outsourcing and technology firm that serves governments and diplomatic missions worldwide, has introduced a fast-track visa-on-arrival service for Indonesia that would cover 75 nationalities, including Indians.

This pre-approved visa-on-arrival service introduced for the first time was aimed at making the visa application experience quicker, and immigration clearance hassle-free to ensure an easy exit from Jakarta airport upon arrival in Indonesia, the company said on Monday.

VFS Global has entered into an exclusive agreement with TLP, the Immigration Department for the Republic of Indonesia, and Bank Mandiri, to provide online pre-payment of fees, fast-track access, and concierge services to international passengers traveling to Indonesia for business, convention, tourism and visiting family and friends.

Jiten Vyas, Chief Commercial Officer, VFS Global said, “Indonesia is a popular destination for travelers across the globe, and we are excited to unveil a service that will make their visa application journey quicker and simpler.’‘

“With tech-led Do It Yourself solutions becoming increasingly popular, this first-ever fast-track Visa on Arrival service is sure to offer applicants a more relaxed on-arrival experience,’‘ he further said.

Under this service, nationals of select countries can apply for visas on arrival through VFS Global by submitting their documents and paying the fees online at www.indonesiavoa.vfsevisa.id prior to their travel.

Indonesia received over 15 million foreign tourists in 2019 before the pandemic, with India alone contributing over 657,000 tourists. Between January and July 2022, the destination welcomed around 1 million international travelers.