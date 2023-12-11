VFS Global to facilitate U.K. visa in 142 countries

December 11, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

VFS Global, a visa outsourcing and technology company, that serves governments and diplomatic missions worldwide, has won a contract from the U.K. administration to carry out U.K. visa and citizenship services globally.

During calendar 2024, VFS Global would deploy 240 Visa and Citizenship Application Service (VCAS) Centres for the U.K. in 142 countries across Africa and West Asia, Americas, Australasia & Europe, China & Taiwan, and Asia and Asia Pacific regions, as per the contract.

These centres would accept all categories of visa applications as well as U.K. passport applications in some locations. Combined, these new centres are estimated to process 3.8 million applicants every year, VFS Global said in a statement.

“New contract will also see significant investment in technology to improve the customer experience, accessibility and security,” it added.

VFS Global will deploy its latest technologies to maintain robust identity checks and ensure the integrity of the visa and passport application process, the company further said.