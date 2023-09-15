VFS Global to accept Sweden visa applications at 8 centres in India

September 15, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Swedish Ministry of Justice has awarded VFS Global the global tender to provide visa services in 37 countries across the globe.

In India, Sweden visa applications will be accepted across eight VFS Global visa application centres (VACs) such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi and Pune, the company said in a statement.

Under this new agreement, VFS Global would continue to operate on behalf of the Government of Sweden in 8 regions worldwide – South Asia, the Americas, South East Asia, China, West Asia & North Africa, Africa, Europe, and Russia.

“We look forward to offer Swedish visa applicants best-in-class visa solutions, and a seamless application process across 8 regions globally,” said Chris Dix, Head of Business Development, VFS Global.

