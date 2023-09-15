HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

VFS Global to accept Sweden visa applications at 8 centres in India

September 15, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Swedish Ministry of Justice has awarded VFS Global the global tender to provide visa services in 37 countries across the globe.

In India, Sweden visa applications will be accepted across eight VFS Global visa application centres (VACs) such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi and Pune, the company said in a statement.

Under this new agreement, VFS Global would continue to operate on behalf of the Government of Sweden in 8 regions worldwide – South Asia, the Americas, South East Asia, China, West Asia & North Africa, Africa, Europe, and Russia.

“We look forward to offer Swedish visa applicants best-in-class visa solutions, and a seamless application process across 8 regions globally,” said Chris Dix, Head of Business Development, VFS Global.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.