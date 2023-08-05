‘Very optimistic’ about the Indian start-up sector, says London Chamber of Commerce and Industry Head Burge

In an interview with The Hindu, prior to his visit this week to Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, for a start-up festival, London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) CEO Richard Burge is bullish on India-U.K. business collaboration, the Indian start-up sector and the prospects of London, post-Brexit. His visit to India is the latest in a series of high-profile U.K. trade and business visits to India. Excerpts:

India has seen a significant uptick in start-up activity in the last few years. But there’s been a slowdown this year, caused in part by high inflation and macroeconomic factors. How optimistic is your three- to five-year outlook for the Indian start-up environment?

I’m very optimistic because I think, first of all, anyone who sets up a business is an optimist by nature …Even though some of the economic conditions are mitigating against start-ups at the moment, I don’t think that basic optimism has gone away. People may take it more slowly. They may plan their progression and their growth more carefully, but they’re still going to do it. I think it’s a testament also to the breadth of India’s education system. It’s always been a very strong education system, now it’s going much broader. There are larger numbers of people in a large country who’ve got the competencies to create new and exciting businesses. I think it’s going to go ahead. It won’t stutter … it may slow slightly but it’s not going to hesitate.

While the Government of India has sought to increase the ease of doing business, complex regulation is still an issue for potential investors. What more can be done?

I think the thing we have to help governments do is find specific things they can do. I think the great sin is just complaining generally. What we have to do is find what are the particular things that would help and to focus on them and to provide [the] government with solutions for those things. Hopefully, I’ll understand a bit more once I’ve been in Bengaluru and Hyderabad and Chennai a bit longer.

What do you think the mechanism should look like to convey this information to the government ?

I think it’s not just government-to-government contact, I think it’s business-to- government contact. So, for instance, I have been spending a lot of time with FICCI [ Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry’] …One of the things I want to talk with them about is: How can we work together ? So, I think it’s not just also about the Government of India, it’s also the government in the U.K. as well. That’s why I think, an amalgam of us and FICCI, who are working outside the usual constraints of politics and geopolitical positioning. And, I think, how we work together and find, what Britain can do …. what can India do …to ease that barrier in both the directions.

How much scope is there for cities such as Bengaluru and London to work together, given that both cities in India and cities in the U.K. are situated in larger contexts?

I think we worry too much about the autonomy or lack of autonomy of cities. I think we should be focused much more on the inventiveness and the innovation coming from within the cities and the ability cities have to promote themselves and promote their work.

I think we are entering a century of cities. I think cities are going to be as important in this coming 100 years, as they were probably 500 years ago when most of the world was run by city-states, not by countries. And, I think, that’s intriguing and interesting, particularly at the time when we’ve got huge amounts of innovation, which are coming about by the clustering of entrepreneurial, brilliant people running their own businesses, and they cluster in cities, because then they get the mutual stimulation and activity. It’s that sort of crucible, you start to get a chain reaction going.

I think governments in cities could, should, still be asking for more autonomy, more power to do things, more regulatory authority. But, I think for business organisations like us, FICCI, CII (Confederation of Indian Industry), and others, let governments do what they can, let’s work with what we’ve got at the moment.

So, how do you see London’s position as an evolving global financial leader, given the U.K. is still trying to resolve its regulatory frameworks and international trading relationships post Brexit?

Well, I think we plough on. We can’t let governments’ inability to sort out things on Brexit to hold us back. Michael Mainelli, who is probably — because there’s an election process — going to be the next Lord Mayor of London [i.e., the financial district] , is very keen on this. He says the strength of London is not finance; it’s problem solving. The great thing we do is solve problems. …and those problems might be new products, new techniques, new innovations in business, new solutions to supply chains. I think that’s where London’s strength lies.

The U.K. and India have had 11 rounds of trade talks, but almost a year after the initial deadline, a trade deal has not been concluded. With elections in both countries due next year, are you confident that the U.K. and India can conclude a trade deal this year or before elections?

I’m confident [that] a trade deal will be completed when it’s ready to be concluded, I wouldn’t put a timescale on it. Trade deals are hugely complicated: it’s a bit like landing a rocket on the moon or men on the moon…these are fiendishly complicated things. We just have to be patient with them.

And, do you think there might be a deal before the elections?

I don’t know. The nature of democracy is as you approach an election, politicians’ minds focus on other things. Is getting that [ a trade deal ] over the line before the election… is it really going to be possible without a huge amount of effort and focus? And, will it be good enough if we rush it? And secondly, is it going to be anything to do with the way people vote? Chance is, it’s not [inaudible]. As we head towards elections in both democracies …we find politicians focus on the things they think their electors are most concerned about at that moment.

While India is the U.K.’s second largest source of incoming FDI, at least in recent times, a cost-of-living crisis, relatively high taxes, falling but high inflation, unresolved public sector pay disputes… why set up new businesses in the U.K. now?

Because I still think it’s an innovative and great place to do business. Yes, there are some problems with it. But actually, the time to set up a business is when you as the entrepreneur feel, “ I want to get on with this.” Britain is still a hugely welcoming place for people to set up businesses. We’re still setting up businesses here at a huge rate compared to other countries. And, that’s because people are innovative. I think the other thing about Britain is, and particularly London, is that this is genuinely a global city. One of the things I think is really interesting is that we’re a city which is 45% ethnic minority. Within my working life, now, this city will not have an ethnic majority. I think that is hugely exciting. And I think, as we approach that, it means that we are almost crossing an event horizon, that makes London, the true global city for the world because nobody is in the majority. And I think that just creates opportunity out of the city that probably nowhere else has.

If I were a foreign investor, and I cited these risks in the current U.K. macroeconomic scene, what would you give me as the top two, three reasons — apart from London being the way it is — to invest in the U.K. and set up my business here rather than elsewhere?

A number of things: if you’re coming from India, you are dealing with an environment which you will find very familiar. Second thing is … it’s actually quite a simple place to set up a business and run it. Third thing, you have a rule of law, which is very similar to the one that you’re used to. It’s a common law practice, judges who are incorruptible, independently appointed. And, so the underpinning legal basis of you establishing your business is highly stable. Finally, I think you’re dealing with a talent pool, — whether they’re lawyers, accountants, coffee makers, whatever it is — which is highly skilled, highly variable, and is interested in working and is interested in sharing risk. They are interested in small businesses, they’re interested in innovation.

London already has a very strong position as a financial centre and the British government is also interested in making the U.K. an/the AI leader, globally. We recently saw a very big Indian investment in the [British] automobile sector. In terms of new industries, where do you see the thrust?

As a chamber of commerce, of course I’m interested in London, but I’m just as interested in businesses who want to go and work in India, as I am in Indian businesses who want to come and work here. I’m just as interested in people and businesses in Britain who want to import goods and services from India, as people who want to export goods and services.

I’m really interested in the process of young British professionals taking the opportunity that the Indian government offers through the Young Professional Scheme to go to India. I was talking to the Deputy High Commissioner, he said that we’ve got lots of young professional Indians who want to come to Britain, we’re just not finding enough Brits… I’m really interested in that.

I want young British professionals to go to India for one or two years, and work and change their lives as well. Because that is going to do more about cementing our relationship [and] the trading and commercial relationships between Britain and India than any amount of free trade or government negotiations, or Prime Ministers getting on planes with big companies. That’s what is going to really make it work.

The reason why I wanted to go to Hyderabad and Bengaluru and Chennai is because sitting here, I look at that and say that is clearly …the digital powder keg of India. And, if it’s the digital powder keg of India, it means it’s the digital powder keg in the world, really, because [of] simply the scale and the depth of what’s going on in India.

The other thing is for me is India is a democracy. India is a place which has a huge diaspora here…that diasporic relationship, I think is one of London’s greatest assets and we don’t use it enough.

And in terms of the AI in it, I I’m very, I’m very optimistic about AI. I know there are risks. But I think the rewards are huge.

I there’s always been too great a focus on growth. I think growth should be a symptom of productivity, positive symptom of productivity and what productivity does is it creates disposable income, and more time.

You look at the innovation coming out of India, the innovation coming out of here, the ability of both countries to talk to each other and engage with a I just think it’s a natural partnership. And it’s the job of people like me and my colleagues in chambers in cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru, to make that happen.

Going back to another macro-political risk question: do you see the U.K. returning to the European Single Market in the foreseeable future?

I have no idea. There are two things going on. One, both sides are still licking their wounds from this event. And, the other thing is, I think there are still too many people around on both sides of the [English] Channel who are fighting yesterday’s battle.

My view is Britain has left the European Union. My background as an evolutionary biologist — I studied elephants and water buffalo in Sri Lanka — and the thing about evolutionary biology [is that] there is no point worrying about what’s happened in the past. It’s gone. It’s a sunk cost. It’s an event. What you start with is: Where are we now?’ And where do we want to go?

I think the way Britain and Europe — and I hope it’s going to happen — because the Old Guard are changing - the people who fought that old battle and are still trying to fight it in their heads — are gradually dying, frankly. We need people in charge, people in government, people in business who say, “Whatever happened, it is gone. Forget it…What do we want that relationship to do?”

What we should be focusing on in the relationship are not the mechanisms. We should be focusing on the outcome... And, then you design a mechanism to fit the outcome. Form follows function. I would like to see that sort of dialogue going on.